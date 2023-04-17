CloudyNow
4 °C
38 °F
Chance Of FlurriesTue
8 °C
46 °F		SunnyWed
14 °C
57 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
24 °C
75 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

OPP Looking For Robbery Suspect

Monday April 17th, 2023, 7:03pm

Crime & Police News
0
0
0

Essex County OPP is looking for a robbery suspect.

Police say the robbery happened on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, just before 1:00am at a business in the 1500 block of County 20 in the Town of Kingsville.

The suspect left the scene on foot in an eastbound direction.

If you can identify this person, you are asked to contact Kingsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message