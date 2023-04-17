OPP Looking For Robbery Suspect

Essex County OPP is looking for a robbery suspect.

Police say the robbery happened on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, just before 1:00am at a business in the 1500 block of County 20 in the Town of Kingsville.

The suspect left the scene on foot in an eastbound direction.

If you can identify this person, you are asked to contact Kingsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477.