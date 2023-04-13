OPP Investigating Mischief To Wind Turbine Sites

Lakeshore OPP is seeking tips from the public to help solve some damage caused to wind turbines in two separate locations.

The first incident was reported on April 4th, 2023. Police say sometime over the last month unknown individual(s) had damaged the transformer of the wind turbine.

The second incident was reported on April 12th, 2023, when employees attended to the wind turbine site and observed damage caused to the base of the structure.

The incidents occurred to wind turbines located within the Municipality of Lakeshore.

OPP say the consequences of damaging wind turbines can go well beyond the financial impact, individuals are exposed to the risk of electric shock, fire, explosion, injury, and death.

Investigators are encouraging the public to be on the lookout for suspicious activity around wind turbine sites. Should you see suspicious activity around these sites you are asked to record as much information as possible and contact police.