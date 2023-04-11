Mostly CloudyNow
Kingsville Crash Under Investigation

Tuesday April 11th, 2023, 7:27pm

OPP are on scene of a two vehicle collision involving motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of County Road 18 and County Road 34 East in Kingsville.

Police say detours are in place while officers investigate.

