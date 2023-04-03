Impaired Driver Refused Service At Beer Store

One person was charged after OPP were called to a possible impaired driver who was refused service at the beer store on Sunday at Erie Street South in Leamington.

Police say after the person was refused service, they left the store operating a motor vehicle.

Police patrolled the area and located the vehicle on Elliott Street. While speaking with the driver, officers observed obvious signs of impairment, and they arrested and transported them to a local OPP detachment for further testing.

The 35-year-old from Leamington has been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

A 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension (a.d.l.s.) and 7-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on April 14th, 2023, to answer to the charges.