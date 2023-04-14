SunnyNow
Gift Cards Stolen In West Windsor

Friday April 14th, 2023, 1:31pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are looking to identify two suspects who stole $7,500 worth of activated gift cards.

Police say the suspects entered a business in the 1700 block of Huron Church Road, distracted the cashier and took the gift cards without paying for them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

