Five People Hospitalized After Serious Crash On Tecumseh Road

Five people have been taken to hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries following a crash on Tecumseh Road.

On April 25th, 2023, at approximately 11:50am, emergency crews responded to the 6500 block of Tecumseh Road East following a report of a collision between two vehicles.

Police say the Eastbound lanes of Tecumseh Road East are currently closed between Lauzon Parkway and Jefferson Blvd.

Members of the Windsor Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit are on scene investigating the collision. They ask anyone who was in the area around 11:50am to check their dash cameras for footage of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.