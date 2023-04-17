Driver Arrested For Being Impaired On A Riding Lawnmower



A Leamington man has been charged after police pulled him over on his lawnmower.

OPP say around 1:20am on Sunday, April 16th, 2023; an officer was on patrol when they observed a riding lawnmower exiting a restaurant drive-through on Talbot Street West.

While speaking with the operator, the officer determined that their ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, the 41-year-old has been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration.

The accused has since been released from custody, with a court appearance scheduled for May 3rd, 2023.

The OPP wants to remind the public that operating a truck, car or lawn mower, vessels such as a fishing boat, personal watercraft, kayak, or canoe, while impaired by drug or alcohol can result in driver’s licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records & increased insurance costs.