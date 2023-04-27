Dove Pins Return For The Second Year Supporting Hospice Patients And Families

The Hospice Dove Pin Campaign takes place this weekend.

These pins are a one-inch dove-shaped lapel pin, an iconic and heartfelt representation of not only Hospice but the thousands of patients and families. Hospice has had the privilege of caring for right here, in Windsor and Essex County.

With the help of Ground Effects LTD and Mega Mold International, these Dove Pins were designed and manufactured locally. Each pin will again be offered by donation, and all funds raised will directly support care for local Hospice patients and families.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Hospice Volunteers will offer pins at more than 32 locations across Windsor-Essex this weekend, including several Home Hardware, Metro, Rexall, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys and Zehrs locations, as well as at Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens, Anna’s Garden, and Cindy’s Home and Garden.

“We are so happy to see Dove Pins return this year,” says Jim Scott, President of Ground Effects Ltd. “Hospice is very close to our hearts, and both the Ground Effects and the Mega Mold teams are proud to help.”

A list of locations where pins will be made available, and additional information about the campaign, can be found online here.