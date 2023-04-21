Do You Know This Person?

Windsor Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft and fraud incident at a local mall.

The suspect and female accomplice entered a store in the mall. They were seen replacing the real sunglasses with counterfeit ones. The suspect proceeds to conceal the stolen pair before leaving the store with his accomplice. The stolen glasses have an estimated value of approximately $540.

The suspect is described as a white male of thin build, the mid to late 20s, with long brown hair tied in a ponytail, a full-face beard, and brown eyes.

Pictured is the suspect wanted for theft and fraud under $5,000.

Accomplice Jadyn Pettenuzzo, 22, was arrested and charged with theft and fraud under $5,000.

The Windsor Police Service urges anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. The police are also urging the public to be vigilant when purchasing items from stores and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.