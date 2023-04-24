Do You Know This Break-In Suspect

Windsor Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a break and enter.

Police say that around 8:00 pm on Thursday, April 20th, 2023, at approximately 8 pm, the male suspect entered an unlocked residence door in the 600 block of Riverside Drive.

The homeowner was present during the incident and confronted the suspect. The suspect fled the scene with the victim’s wallet, which contained cash and credit cards.

No one was physically injured during this incident.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 25-35 years old. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey hoody and a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at (519) 255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.