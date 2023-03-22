Vehicle Hits LaSalle Residence

LaSalle Police are investigating after a vehicle drove into an attached residential garage in the 6700 block of Malden Road just before 1:00am Wednesday.

Police said when they arrived, the driver of the vehicle, a 48-year-old LaSalle man, was suffering from significant injuries sustained in the crash. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where he remains in serious condition.

Officers determined that the vehicle had been travelling west on Bouffard Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at Malden Road. The vehicle struck a parked vehicle on the driveway and then crashed through the attached residential garage door, coming to rest inside the garage. There was extensive structural damage to the garage area of the residence and the contents of the garage. The residents who were home at the time were not injured.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

As a result of the investigation, the man has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Any residents in the area with an exterior video surveillance system or anyone with a dashcam in their vehicle that may have been driving on Bouffard or Malden Road just before 1:00am are asked to check their footage and contact the LaSalle Police Service with any information. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519 258-8744 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.