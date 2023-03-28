Suspect Wanted In Convenience Store Robbery

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a man who used a knife during a robbery in east Windsor.

Police say that around 2:45pm on March 27th, the suspect entered a store in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East. The male stole a box of vape cartridges and ran out of the store. When confronted by the store clerk, the suspect took out a knife and threatened him.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’7”, with a medium build and curly blond hair. During the robbery, the suspect wore a black hooded sweater, grey jogging pants, white running shoes, and a black satchel over his left shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.