Suspect Wanted In Business Break-In



Windsor Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect that broke into a business.

Police say that around 11:00am on March 27, 2023, the suspect broke into a business in the 400 block of Tecumseh Road West. He stole an EGO leaf blower and DeWalt power tools before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male and approximately 25-35 years old. At the time of the incident, he wore a black jacket, a black toque, and white Nike baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime StoppersCrime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.