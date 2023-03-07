Suspect Wanted For Porch Pirate Theft

Windsor Police are looking for a suspect who stole a parcel from a home in the 1600 block of Parent Avenue.

Police say around 11:45am on March 1st, 2023, the suspect in the video was seen walking up to a residence and taking the package on the front porch.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 25-35 years old. At the time of the theft, the suspect wore a black jacket, black pants (possibly “ECHO” brand) with a red symbol on the knee, black Nike runners, and a grey Toronto Maple Leaf’s hat.

If you can identify this suspect, please contact the Windsor Police main office at 519-255-6700 ext., 4000, or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).