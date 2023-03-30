Suspect Arrested For Break-In And Assault



Windsor Police have arrested a suspect who assaulted a store employee and broke into another business earlier this week.

On March 29, 2023, at approximately 4:30 pm, officers were called to a premise in the 300 block of Church Street following a report of an assault. The suspect reportedly tampered with property at the location, and when he was asked to stop, he picked up a shovel and struck an employee over the head repeatedly. When the victim was knocked to the ground, the suspect punched and kicked them multiple times and then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police quickly located and arrested the suspect without incident a short distance from the scene.

The 36-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Through investigation, officers determined that he was responsible for a recent break-in at a business in the 400 block of Tecumseh Road West. As a result, he was also charged with break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime.