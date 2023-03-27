Suspect Arrested After Using Taser In Grocery Store Altercation

Windsor Police have arrested a 23-year-old man who used a taser during an altercation with employees at a downtown grocery store.

Police say that just before 9:00am on March 26th, 2023, a lone male suspect entered the store in the 800 block of Goyeau Street, placed an item under his coat and attempted to leave without paying.

When the individual was confronted by staff, he returned the item but then pulled out a Taser and discharged it in an employee’s direction. He then fled the area on foot. No one was injured during the incident.

Officers immediately searched the surrounding area and located the suspect in the 800 block of Mercer Street, where he was taken into custody without incident.

The Windsor man is charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized, carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of possession of a prohibited device while prohibited and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.