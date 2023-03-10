Shooting Under Investigation In East Windsor Neighbourhood

Windsor Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s east end.

Police say in the early morning of March 10th, 2023, officers were called to the 1100 block of Ivanhill Avenue following a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found several shell casings in the roadway. No injuries were reported.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark four-door dark sedan.

Investigators are asking everyone in the area to check their surveillance and dash cameras for evidence of this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.