Police Urging Caution After Reported Attempted Child Abduction

Windsor Police are urging the community to be cautious following a concerning interaction between a child and a suspicious person.

Last evening, at approximately 5:45pm, officers were called to Forest Glade Optimist Park following a report of an attempted abduction. Police say a 10-year-old girl reported that an adult male approached her in the park. When the girl ran to teenagers playing basketball nearby, the man returned to his car and left the scene.

Police say they launched an investigation and quickly identified and spoke to a person of interest. Police say however there was insufficient evidence to lay charges, but the man was issued a trespassing notice prohibiting him from entering the park.