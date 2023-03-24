Mostly CloudyNow
Police: Urgent Help Needed To Locate Missing Woman

Thursday March 23rd, 2023, 11:30pm

Crime & Police News
0
0
0

Windsor Police are asking the public for urgent help in locating a missing woman.

They say 88-year-old Ling Sum was last seen in the 800 block of Dougall Avenue at 10:20pm.

She’s described as an Asian female who is short in stature and has a thin build. She has dark straight hair with grey streaks. She is believed to be wearing a short sleeve shirt and may not have shoes or a jacket. Police say she may appear lost or confused.

If you see the missing woman or know her whereabouts, please contact Windsor Police immediately.

