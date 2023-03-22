Police Seize Over $25,000 In Drug Profits

Windsor Police have charged two suspects after seizing over $25,000 in cash and drugs in south-central Windsor.

Police say that on March 21st, 2023, they executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of Church Street. During their search, officers found over $25,000 in cash as well as quantities of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamines and a digital scale.

A 45-year-old male and a 30-year-old female were arrested at the residence without incident. Two other people inside the home were also taken into custody for outstanding warrants unrelated to this case.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The male is charged with three counts of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

The female is charged with trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.