Police Recover Money And Arrest Two In Grandparent Scam

Windsor Police’s Financial Crimes Unit has arrested two suspects in connection to two grandparent scams in Windsor and Amherstburg.

On March 1st, 2023, Windsor Police received a call from a concerned Windsor citizen advising that she believed she had just been contacted by a scammer. The suspect claimed to be her grandson and stated that he needed $9,300 in cash for bail after being arrested.

Investigators coordinated with the citizen and were able to intercept the two suspects as they approached her house to collect the cash.

Police arrested two males and subsequently located packages containing money from two previous scams. Through investigation, police learned that one of the packages recovered is from a victim in Amherstburg.

A 19-year-old man from Windsor, and a 22-year-old man from Tecumseh, are each charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.