Police Looking To ID Suspects After Armed Robbery
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday March 31st, 2023, 2:58pm
Windsor Police’s Major Crimes Unit is seeking the public’s assistance to identify two suspects responsible for an armed robbery.
On March 30th, 2023, at approximately 1:30pm, officers were called to a grocery store in the 2700 block of Tecumseh Road West following a report of a robbery. Police say two male suspects entered the store and loaded a bag with alcohol. When they were confronted by staff, police say they assaulted an employee and threatened them with a knife. They then fled the store westbound along Tecumseh Road West.
The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, with a medium build and a mustache. At the time of the incident, he wore a ski mask, white baseball hat, black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and a blue backpack.
The second suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, with a medium build and glasses. At the time of the incident, he wore a red baseball hat, a dark jacket, grey pants, and winter boots.
If you can identify either suspect, please call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com