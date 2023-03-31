Police Looking To ID Suspects After Armed Robbery

Windsor Police’s Major Crimes Unit is seeking the public’s assistance to identify two suspects responsible for an armed robbery.

On March 30th, 2023, at approximately 1:30pm, officers were called to a grocery store in the 2700 block of Tecumseh Road West following a report of a robbery. Police say two male suspects entered the store and loaded a bag with alcohol. When they were confronted by staff, police say they assaulted an employee and threatened them with a knife. They then fled the store westbound along Tecumseh Road West.

The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, with a medium build and a mustache. At the time of the incident, he wore a ski mask, white baseball hat, black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and a blue backpack.

The second suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, with a medium build and glasses. At the time of the incident, he wore a red baseball hat, a dark jacket, grey pants, and winter boots.

If you can identify either suspect, please call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com