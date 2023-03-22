NEWS >
Police Looking For Missing Woman

Wednesday March 22nd, 2023, 4:23pm

Windsor Police are looking for a missing woman.

Police say they are concerned for the safety and well-being of 32-year-old Dawn Ranchuk.

Ranchuk is a white woman, approximately 5’7” tall, with a large build. She has green eyes and long brown hair. She may be with her two large dogs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

