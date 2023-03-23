Police Looking For Hit And Run Driver
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday March 23rd, 2023, 10:34am
Windsor Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred near South Walkerville on March 21st, 2023.
At approximately 9:30pm, a male cyclist was struck by a white truck while attempting to cross the intersection at Grand Maris Road East and Chrysler Centre Drive.
Police say the driver did not stop.
— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) March 23, 2023
The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The vehicle involved in the collision is believed to be a 2014-2017 white Jeep Cherokee.
Police are urging anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have a dash cam, or residential or business video that can assist with the investigation, to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-945-9646, ext. 225, or Crime Stoppers.