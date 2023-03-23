CloudyNow
Police Looking For Hit And Run Driver

Thursday March 23rd, 2023, 10:34am

Windsor Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred near South Walkerville on March 21st, 2023.

At approximately 9:30pm, a male cyclist was struck by a white truck while attempting to cross the intersection at Grand Maris Road East and Chrysler Centre Drive.

Police say the driver did not stop.

The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle involved in the collision is believed to be a 2014-2017 white Jeep Cherokee.

Police are urging anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have a dash cam, or residential or business video that can assist with the investigation, to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-945-9646, ext. 225, or Crime Stoppers.

