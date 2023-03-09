Police Investigation Underway On Wyandotte Street East
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday March 9th, 2023, 11:55am
Windsor Police are investigating an incident in the 6900 block of Wyandotte Street East.
Few details are available at this time, but police say no roads have been shut down but ask that you drive with care in the area.
More information is expected later today.
