Police Investigating After Shots Fired On Seminole Street
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday March 31st, 2023, 2:55pm
Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help to identify suspects after shots were fired in the city’s east end.
On March 31st, 2023, shortly after 1:00am, officers responded to a call involving shots fired in the 3900 block of Seminole Street. Through investigation, officers determined that a number of shots were fired and there were no known physical injuries reported as a result of the incident.
Members of our Major Crimes Unit are investigating and believe it to be a targeted incident.
Residents with surveillance or dashcam footage – particularly those who live in the 3800 block of Seminole Street and the surrounding residential area – are asked to check for video evidence between 12:00am and 1:45am on March 31st.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.