Police Investigating After Shots Fired On Seminole Street

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help to identify suspects after shots were fired in the city’s east end.

On March 31st, 2023, shortly after 1:00am, officers responded to a call involving shots fired in the 3900 block of Seminole Street. Through investigation, officers determined that a number of shots were fired and there were no known physical injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Members of our Major Crimes Unit are investigating and believe it to be a targeted incident.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Residents with surveillance or dashcam footage – particularly those who live in the 3800 block of Seminole Street and the surrounding residential area – are asked to check for video evidence between 12:00am and 1:45am on March 31st.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.