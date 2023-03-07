Police Continuing To Search E.C. Row In Relation To Krystine Scott Case

Windsor Police are continuing an investigation along E.C. Row Expressway this afternoon.

Police say they are searching for evidence in connection to the disappearance of Krystine Scott, who was last seen in November 2021.

They say officers will be present along the north side of E.C. Row, between Central Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard, from noon until approximately 4pm. You’re asked to slow down and use caution if driving through the area.

Police say no further details on the investigation will be shared at this time, but they are continuing their appeal to the public for information on Scott’s whereabouts.

Police are still offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that results in locating her or assists with the prosecution of the person or people responsible for her disappearance.

You’re asked to call 519-255-6700, ext. 4305, or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers with any information.