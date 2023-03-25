Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect

Windsor Police has arrested a 52-year-old man who robbed a department store and threatened staff with a knife.

Police say that just after 11:00pm Friday, they were called to a robbery in progress at a business in the 7100 block of Tecumseh Road East.

They say that a lone male suspect had entered the store, taken several items and attempted to leave without paying. When confronted, he raised his shirt to show a sheathed knife and threatened to stab an employee. He then fled through the store’s parking lot.

Officers quickly located and arrested the suspect in the area of Lauzon Parkway and Enterprise Way within 10 minutes of the incident. A hunting knife was seized, and the stolen merchandise was recovered.

The 52-year-old has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and wearing a disguise to commit an offence.