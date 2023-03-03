OPP Report An Increase In Fraud Reports Across Essex County

Essex County OPP is investigating an increase in fraud across the region.

OPP say that from February 28th to March 2nd, 2023, they have responded to 14 reports of fraud across Essex County.

Two of the occurrences resulted in a total financial loss of $15,000. These frauds are also known as the Grandparent or Emergency scam, where someone calls the victim posing as or on behalf of a family member who is reported to be in police custody and requires cash for bail.

A female was captured on security camera in the two incidents where cash was turned over and left the area in a silver minivan. Police are currently working to identify the female and are seeking assistance from the public.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and OPP is asking anyone who has been contacted in a similar manner to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.