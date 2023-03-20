Man Charged With Alleged Child Pornography And Firearms Offences

A LaSalle resident is facing charges after the Windsor Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit launched an investigation after receiving information that an individual was sharing child sexual abuse materials online via a social media app.

Police say the investigation was launched in April 2022. Three months later, they started a second separate investigation for the same type of offence. Both investigations eventually led the ICE Unit to the same address in LaSalle.

On March 9th, 2023, police executed a search warrant at a residence with the assistance of the LaSalle Police Service. During their search, officers seized several firearms, including an assault rifle and quantities of ammunition. They also recovered computers, cell phones, and other electronic devices.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

During a digital forensic examination of the seized electronic devices, child sexual abuse materials were discovered.

The suspect, 24-year-old Curtis Rustico, subsequently turned himself in at the Windsor Police Headquarters. He has been charged with possession of child pornography, unsafe storage of a prohibited firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon without a licence.