LaSalle Police Hoping To Identify Minivan Involved In Arson

LaSalle Police are hoping to identify a vehicle involved in a house fire back in January.

During the investigation into the blaze at 1077 Reaume Road in LaSalle that occurred in the early morning hours of January 29th, 2023, video surveillance footage was obtained. Investigators observed a person wearing what appears to be a light-coloured jacket exiting a minivan near the residence and entering the property shortly before the fire was reported.

The LaSalle Police Service Criminal Investigation Unit believes the fire was intentionally set, and is now being investigated as arson.

Police are working to gather further evidence and are asking the public to come forward with any information or video surveillance that may be of assistance in this investigation including identifying the person responsible for setting the fire or for assisting in establishing a potential motive for the arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service Constable Jibrail at 519 969-5210 ext 2909 or Detective Sergeant Gibson at ext 2531. Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers at 519 258-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.