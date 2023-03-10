Shooting Under Investigation In East Windsor

Windsor Police are investigating after shots were fired at a gas station in the city’s east end.

Police say that in the early hours of March 9th, 2023, officers responded to a call about gunshots in the area of St. Rose Avenue and Wyandotte Street East. However, officers could not locate the people responsible or any evidence of injuries or damage to property.

Later in the morning, the manager of a gas station in the area contacted the Windsor Police Service police to report damage to the establishment.

Police launched an investigation and located bullet casings at the scene.

Based on the video surveillance, they say that the suspect is a male with a medium build and is believed to be left-handed. At the time of the incident, he wore a white face mask, a black hooded coat with a blue shirt underneath, dark gloves, blue jogging pants, and beige boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.