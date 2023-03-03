Four People Charged In Drug And Gun Bust

Windsor Police have arrested four people and seized three firearms and more than $60,000 worth of illegal drugs.

On March 1st, 2023, the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit Unit executed search warrants on three residences and three vehicles in Windsor. Police say the searches followed a two-month investigation into a suspected drug network with links to Toronto.

During their search, members of the DIGS Unit located and seized the following drugs:

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

1,012 grams of crystal methamphetamine

32.6 grams of fentanyl

26.6 grams of cocaine

9 grams of crack cocaine

Officers also seized three loaded firearms, over 300 rounds of ammunition, $25,000 in cash, six digital scales, and designer clothing and shoes worth an estimated $27,000.

Two males and two females were taken into custody and have been charged with a number of drug and firearm offences. Police say one of the suspects was out on bail for previous drug and firearm charges at the time of this arrest.

Alton Clunie, 31, has been charged with the following:

Possession of a controlled substance for trafficking (x 5)

Possession of a restricted firearm knowingly not holding a licence registration certificate (x 2)

Possession of prohibited device knowing no authority (x 3)

Possession of an unloaded regulated firearm

Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

Altering a firearm to make an automatic weapon

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

Unsafe storage of a firearm (x 2)

Failure to comply with a release order (x 3)

Sarah Paquette-Allen, 29, has been charged with the following:

Possession of a controlled substance for trafficking

Possession of a restricted firearm knowingly not holding a licence registration certificate (x 2)

Possession of a prohibited device (x 3)

Unsafe storage of firearm (x 2)

Possession of an unloaded regulated firearm

Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

Altering a firearm to make an automatic weapon

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

Romaine Morgan, 27, has been charged with the following:

Possession of a controlled substance for trafficking (x 5)

Possession of a loaded firearm

Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

Possession of a restricted firearm without a licence

Possession of a restricted device

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The fourth suspect, a 27-year-old woman who police have not yet named, will be charged with the following:

Possession of a loaded firearm

Possession of a restricted firearm without a licence

Possession of a restricted device

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

“I want to commend the members of our drug squad for their tremendous work in this investigation,” said Chief of Police Jason Bellaire. “This case is a prime example of how our members are working diligently to keep our community safe from the consequences of illegal guns and illicit drug trafficking.”