Female Arrested After Weapons Incident In Tecumseh
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday March 24th, 2023, 1:30pm
One person is facing charges after an incident in Tecumseh.
OPP said that around 2:00pm Thursday, they responded to an assist call from Windsor Police Service to assist with a female armed with a long gun at an address in the 2000 block of County Road 8.
At approximately 3:00pm, a female was arrested without further incident. They were taken into custody and transported to an area hospital as a precaution. No shots were fired, and there were no injuries.
As a result of the investigation, a female has been charged with pointing a firearm, assault a peace officer with a weapon (two counts), possession of weapon for dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.
Comment With Facebook