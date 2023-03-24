Partly CloudyNow
Female Arrested After Weapons Incident In Tecumseh

Friday March 24th, 2023, 1:30pm

County News
One person is facing charges after an incident in Tecumseh.

OPP said that around 2:00pm Thursday, they responded to an assist call from Windsor Police Service to assist with a female armed with a long gun at an address in the 2000 block of County Road 8.

At approximately 3:00pm, a female was arrested without further incident. They were taken into custody and transported to an area hospital as a precaution. No shots were fired, and there were no injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a female has been charged with pointing a firearm, assault a peace officer with a weapon (two counts), possession of weapon for dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

 

 

