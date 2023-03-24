Driver Charged After Using DIY Licence Plate
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday March 24th, 2023, 3:02pm
A local driver has been charged after making their own car licence plate.
Police say their Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a motorist who had created their own fraudulent licence plate.
They say the driver has been charged with several offences, including driving while under suspension and operating a motor vehicle on a highway with no insurance.
“It would have probably been cheaper to get the real thing,” police said.
