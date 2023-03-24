Driver Charged After Using DIY Licence Plate

A local driver has been charged after making their own car licence plate.

Police say their Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a motorist who had created their own fraudulent licence plate.

They say the driver has been charged with several offences, including driving while under suspension and operating a motor vehicle on a highway with no insurance.

“It would have probably been cheaper to get the real thing,” police said.