Do You Recognize This Jacket That Was Used In A Bank Robbery?

Windsor Police have recovered the jacket that a suspect wore during a recent bank robbery in South Windsor.

The Vans trusel-style bomber jacket was worn by a male suspect when he robbed a bank in the 4000 block of Walker Road on February 22nd, 2023. The suspect walked into the bank, approached a teller and produced a note demanding money. Once the suspect received money, he fled the scene on foot.

The jacket has since been recovered in the area of Howard Avenue and North Talbot Road. A red dye pack that was handed to the robber was found inside the jacket.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The suspect is a white male, approximately 20 to 30 years old, 6’2” or 6’3” tall, with a thin build. He spoke with an Eastern European accent. At the time of the incident, he wore a beige winter jacket, dark pants, black toque, and gloves. He used a black scarf to hide his face.

He drove a dark-coloured Volkswagen Golf MK6 (2008 to 2012) or MK7 (2012-2019) with dark rims and a loud exhaust system.

If you know the suspect’s whereabouts or recognize this clothing or vehicle, you are asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.