Do You Know This Person?

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who stole licence plates that were then used in a criminal investigation.

Police say on February 22nd, 2023; a male was captured on video surveillance in the alley of Dougall Avenue, between Wyandotte Street West and Elliott Street West, taking licence plates off of vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit tip line at 519-255-6700, ext. 4305. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.