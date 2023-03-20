SunnyNow
UPDATED: Crash Involving School Bus In Leamington

Monday March 20th, 2023, 9:52am

County News
OPP photos

Last updated: Monday March 20th, 11:13am

There were no serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle in Leamington.

It happened just after 8:00am on County Road 34 near County Road 31.

There were 35 students on board at the time, but there were no injuries reported at the scene.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

A 32-year-old resident of Lakeshore was charged with careless driving.

