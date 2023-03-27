Charges Laid In Relation To Drug Overdose Death

OPP has charged a 54-year-old Kingsville man in connection to an overdose death.

Police say that on March 20th, 2022, they were called to a Kingsville residence, where a 35-year-old individual was found unresponsive and later died at the hospital. The investigation revealed that the victim died due to an opioid overdose.

On March 23rd, 2023 the Kingsville man was charged with manslaughter and trafficking in a schedule I substance – Opioid. The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Between 2018 and 2022, the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch investigated 30 occurrences where charges have been laid for manslaughter and/or criminal negligence causing death in relation to fatal overdoses.