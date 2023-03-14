Arrest Made In A Series Of Break-ins

Windsor Police have arrested a suspect following a series of break-ins at local businesses.

Police launched an investigation after eight businesses, between Walker Road and Jefferson Boulevard, were broken into and stole various items on December 11th, 2022. An additional five businesses, between Tecumseh Road East and Wyandotte Street East, were subsequently broken into on February 18th, 2023. In one of the break-ins, a business owner sustained minor injuries when he confronted the suspect.

Through investigation and review of surveillance videos, police identified the alleged suspect as Jesse Brode, 32, of Windsor. Brode was arrested during a vehicle stop in the 7600 block of Wyandotte Street East.

