Active Police Investigation On Lincoln Road
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Thursday March 16th, 2023, 6:01pm
Windsor Police are conducting an active investigation in the area of the 1000 block of Lincoln Road.
Police say that the following intersection has been closed to all foot and vehicle traffic:
- Richmond Street and Gladstone Avenue
- Richmond Street and Windermere Road
- Richmond Street and Ontario Street
Police say that if you reside in the immediate area, to remain in your residence until further notice.
