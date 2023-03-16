CloudyNow
9 °C
48 °F
Periods Of RainFri
9 °C
48 °F		Chance Of FlurriesSat
-2 °C
28 °F		Chance Of FlurriesSun
4 °C
39 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Active Police Investigation On Lincoln Road

Thursday March 16th, 2023, 6:01pm

Crime & Police News
0
0
0

Windsor Police are conducting an active investigation in the area of the 1000 block of Lincoln Road.

Police say that the following intersection has been closed to all foot and vehicle traffic:

  • Richmond Street and Gladstone Avenue
  • Richmond Street and Windermere Road
  • Richmond Street and Ontario Street

Police say that if you reside in the immediate area, to remain in your residence until further notice.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message