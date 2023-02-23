MistNow
Windsor Police Searching For Bank Robber

Thursday February 23rd, 2023, 12:51pm

Windsor Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a bank robbery on Walker Road.

On February 22nd, 2023, at approximately 7:30pm, officers responded to a call about a robbery at a bank in the 4000 block of Walker Road. A lone male suspect walked into the business, approached a teller and produced a note demanding money. Once the suspect received money, he fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is a white male, approximately 20-30 years old, 6’3”, with a thin build, and spoke with a European accent. At the time of the incident, he wore a beige winter jacket, dark pants, a black toque and black gloves. He used a black scarf to hide his face.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

