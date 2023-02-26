Windsor Police Investigating Violent Home Invasion

Windsor Police are searching for four suspects after a man was stabbed in a home invasion.

Police say around 4:00am Sunday, they responded to a call about a reported stabbing at a house in the 2200 block of Charl Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old man who had been stabbed. The male was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 35-year-old female occupant wasn’t harmed during the incident.

Through investigation, officers learned that four suspects arrived in a white 2021 Toyota Rav4. The suspects forced entry into the residence and assaulted the male occupant. The four males are believed to have fled the scene on foot. The vehicle left at the scene was seized as evidence.

Police say the description of the outstanding suspects has been very limited. Investigators ask anyone who lives in the area to check their security cameras or dashcams for evidence related to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.