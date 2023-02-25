Windsor Police Deputy Chief Charged With Stunt Driving

The Windsor Police Service’s Acting Deputy Chief of Operations, Jason Crowley, has been issued a summons for stunt driving.

Police say on January 7th, 2023, Deputy Chief Crowley was off duty in his personal vehicle when he was stopped for driving 111 km/h in a 70 km/h posted speed zone in Amherstburg.

A Windsor Police officer conducting traffic enforcement in the area observed the vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. Deputy Chief Crowley was released with no further action and subsequently disclosed the incident to Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

In response, Chief Bellaire directed the Service’s Professional Standards Branch to investigate the matter. As a result of that investigation, Deputy Chief Crowley was issued a summons to appear in court for the stunt driving allegation.

As the matter is now before the courts, Windsor Police Service says they will not release any further information.