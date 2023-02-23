Warrants Issued For Two Suspects In Glengarry Aggravated Assault





Windsor Police Service has identified and issued arrest warrants for two suspects wanted in connection to an aggravated assault earlier this month​.

On February 6, 2023, police launched an investigation after a 42-year-old man was severely beaten in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue. Five suspects forced their way into an apartment, beat a male victim with a metal object and robbed two other victims of their personal items.

William James Deans, 52, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with an offensive weapon, robbery, uttering death threats, and failure to comply with a release order. He is white, approximately 5’10” tall, with a medium build, blue eyes, and greyish hair.

Jesseca St. Louis, 35, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with an offensive weapon and robbery. She is white, approximately 5’4” tall, with a thin build, green eyes and blonde hair.

Three other suspects have previously been arrested.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.