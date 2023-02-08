Tecumseh Resident Scammed Out Of $8,000

Tecumseh OPP is investigating another case of the emergency scam.

Police say that on February 2nd, 2023, at approximately 12:00pm, a resident received a phone call from a person claiming to be their grandson. They indicated that they were arrested and needed money for bail. During the conversation, they were told that $8,000 was required to secure their release.

The victim attended their financial institution and withdrew the funds, and subsequently met with an unknown person claiming to be a police officer at their residence, where the funds were turned over.

When the victim was contacted for more money, they realized that it was a scam and called the police.

Tecumseh OPP is continuing to investigate and is seeking public assistance. Police are asking community members living on Oakpark Drive with video surveillance systems to check their footage around 2:00pm on February 2nd, 2023, to see if they captured the suspect or vehicle involved and to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.