CloudyNow
1 °C
34 °F
Chance Of ShowersThu
3 °C
37 °F		Chance Of FlurriesFri
-4 °C
25 °F		SunnySat
7 °C
45 °F

Local Events

Paczki Day Guide

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Suspects Wanted For Stealing Nintendo Switch Consoles

Thursday February 16th, 2023, 1:34pm

Crime & Police News
0
0
0

Windsor Police are looking to identify five suspects who stole approximately $10,000 worth of Nintendo Switch consoles.

Police say the suspects entered a department store in the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue. While four of the suspects distracted employees, one suspect broke the locks of a display and stole the consoles.

The suspects then fled in a dark-coloured truck and a dark-coloured SUV.

They say these same five suspects are also accused of stealing over $5,000 in tools from a hardware store in the 1900 block of Division Road on January 17th, 2023.

Anyone with information should call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4355. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message