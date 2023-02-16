Suspects Wanted For Stealing Nintendo Switch Consoles

Windsor Police are looking to identify five suspects who stole approximately $10,000 worth of Nintendo Switch consoles.

Police say the suspects entered a department store in the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue. While four of the suspects distracted employees, one suspect broke the locks of a display and stole the consoles.

The suspects then fled in a dark-coloured truck and a dark-coloured SUV.

They say these same five suspects are also accused of stealing over $5,000 in tools from a hardware store in the 1900 block of Division Road on January 17th, 2023.

Anyone with information should call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4355. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.