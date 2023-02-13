SunnyNow
10 °C
51 °F
Mainly SunnyTue
9 °C
48 °F		Periods Of RainWed
15 °C
59 °F		Periods Of RainThu
8 °C
46 °F

Local Events

Paczki Day Guide

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Suspect Arrested For Commercial Break In And Vehicle Theft

Monday February 13th, 2023, 4:30pm

Crime & Police News
0
0
0

Windsor Police have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man in connection to a break-in at a commercial business.

Police say around 4:30am on February 11th, 2023; they were called to a business in the 3000 block of Jefferson Boulevard after a security alarm activation. Upon arrival, officers found a suspect had broken into the business and was still inside the building.

Officers immediately set up a perimeter around the property. When the suspect exited the building, he was arrested after a brief foot chase.

After reviewing surveillance footage, officers also determined that the suspect arrived at the scene driving a 2002 Chevy pickup truck stolen in Chatham.

He is facing several charges, including breaking and entering, possession of break-in instruments, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message