Suspect Arrested Following Vandalism At 13 Businesses Near Downtown

A 53-year-old Windsor man is facing mischief charges in connection to a string of incidents in which windows were smashed at multiple businesses near downtown.

Police say that between November 23rd and December 29th, 2022, they responded to reports of property damage at 13 businesses throughout and close to downtown. At each scene, officers found metal nuts scattered about on the ground near the shattered windows, leading them to believe the fasteners were used to cause the damage.

The total damage for the incidents is estimated at over $12,600.

Through investigation and the review of surveillance footage, officers determined that the same suspect was responsible for all 13 incidents.

On February 16th, 2023, at approximately 3:00pm, police arrested Nicodemo Catenacci in connection to the crimes. He has been charged with 13 counts of mischief under $5,000.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.