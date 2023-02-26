Police Warning Of Random Attacks In East Windsor

Windsor Police have issued an alert after an uptake in random attacks in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway to Hawthorne and Lauzon Road.

Police say that a group of young persons dressed in black clothing and wearing masks are suspected of robbery of an iPhone, an assault in the 3500 block of Forest Glade, and randomly spraying a toxic substance on two youths.

All victims in these cases sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Windsor Police Service has added increased patrol in the area, and they urge the public to use caution in the surrounding area of the Hawthorne skate park.

The public is asked to check their video surveillance for evidence of these crimes or suspicious behaviour.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.